I can't help but recommend this Disney Lorcana gift box, and it's never been cheaper

If you're in deep the Disney Lorcana trenches, listen up: I have a deal for you.

You can currently pick up the premium Illumineer's Trove for the Ursula's Return set at its lowest ever price, allowing you to get a host of new cards and handy accessories at a fraction of the normal cost – it's currently $39.99 at Amazon instead of almost $50. This is a record low for the current Disney Lorcana release, so you're unlikely to find a better offer any time soon.

Seeing as I'd rate Disney Lorcana as one of the best card games in recent years (especially if you're new to trading card games in general), being able to set yourself up properly with this kit is a must. Besides a fancy storage box to keep all your cards in, it offers eight booster packs filled with 12 cards each, six dividers so you can keep everything organized, a fancy Lore point tracker, and teeny dice with a suitably 'cosmic' effect to serve as + or - counters.

It's not the only Disney Lorcana discount available right now, either. You can currently get the co-op spin-off Illumineer's Quest: Deep Trouble for what might just be its lowest price at Amazon. Meanwhile, the booster box isn't far off a record low price at Amazon.

Should you buy the Disney Lorcana Illumineer's Trove?

I understand being hesitant about putting money down on an Illumineer's Trove. Isn't it just a glorified box with some boosters in it? Well, yes. But also, no. For a start, it's better value than getting those boosters individually. The new versions, like this Ursula's Return one, also have more tactile accessories that for me, make it absolutely worth a purchase.

I'm endlessly in danger of losing the cardboard counters that come with normal starter decks, for example, whereas these feature very fancy custom dice that don't feel like normal d6s thrown in as an afterthought. (Yes, I get very cross at that.) There's also a Lore counter with a spinner that is much more practical than the normal 'cardboard cutout on the playmat' we'd normally use. I don't think these used to feature in the old Illumineer's Trove, so these recent ones are even better value overall.

