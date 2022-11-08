Suspected Returnal PC port pretty much confirmed by Steam DB changes

The suspected Returnal PC port has been all but confirmed following a recent update to 'Project Oregon' in Steam's files.

As spotted on Reddit (opens in new tab), a game currently codenamed 'Project Oregon' - which is suspected as being a PC port of Sony's exclusive game Returnal - has been updated on Steam's backend files (via SteamDB (opens in new tab)) so that it now features the name "Returnal" in its history.

In fact, just yesterday, the history shows that "Returnal" was added, but the addition has been struck out as of time of writing. What exactly that means is still a mystery, but all signs point towards a Returnal PC port being announced soon. Unfortunately for Sony, that's not been a particularly well-kept secret.

It was first suspected that the roguelike would be coming to PC back in May when 'Project Oregon' was first added to the Steam database, featuring a number of clues about the game. This included phrases such as "Atropos" (the planet Returnal is set on), "Tower of Sisyphus" (the game's DLC), and "Helios" (lead character Selene's ship in the game). Following this, the project continued to get small updates behind the scenes on Steam for the next few months.

It's difficult to say when we should expect a Returnal PC release - if the theories turn out to be true, that is - but considering this would be one of many PlayStation-exclusive titles to make the jump to PC recently, we probably won't have to wait too much longer. Returnal will be following the likes of Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves, Sackboy: A Big Adventure, and soon The Last of Us Part 1 .