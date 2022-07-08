The suspected Returnal PC port keeps getting updated

The project strongly suspected to be a Returnal PC port is frequently being updated.

As spotted by VGC (opens in new tab), a Steam database entry for what sounds suspiciously like Returnal (opens in new tab) is continually being worked on, suggesting the stellar AAA roguelike could be making its way to PC in the near future. A visit to the SteamDB's history page (opens in new tab) reveals that new builds are being added daily, and earlier this week, the achievements for this mysterious title were updated with new localizations.

Back in May, a listing for a project codenamed Oregon appeared on SteamDB, a database of everything on Steam. The name doesn't give anything away, but localization strings referencing Atropos (the planet Returnal is set on), Tower of Sisyphus (the game's DLC), and Helios (protagonist Selene's ship) hint at it being Housemarque's latest.

A PC port of the third-person shooter wouldn't be altogether surprising, as many great PlayStation exclusives such as Horizon Zero Dawn and God of War have already been ported to PC. It would also support Sony's lofty plans to triple its PC gaming revenue in the next 12 months. In May SIE president Jim Ryan told VGC (opens in new tab), "by expanding to PC and mobile, and it must be said… also to live services, we have the opportunity to move from a situation of being present in a very narrow segment of the overall gaming software market, to being present pretty much everywhere."

Returnal is one of PS5's best, not to mention most brutal offerings so far, so PC players are in for a treat if the rumors turn out to be true. Despite Returnal's popularity, Housemarque seemingly has no plans for a follow-up at present. Instead, the developer is currently working on a new IP but has said that its next game will include unused "ideas and narrative systems" from Returnal.

