A new report about upcoming movie Superman: Legacy reveals a key detail about James Gunn and Peter Safran's new DC Universe – superheroes already exist in it despite that film kicking off this chapter.

According to The Hollywood Reporter , Superman: Legacy has "other heroes to cast, such as members of a supergroup named the Authority (part of the new storyline is Superman joining a world in which superheroes already exist)."

The Authority originates from WildStorm, which became an imprint of DC comics in the late '90s. The group, who "take matters into their own hands to do what they believe is right", has had several iterations in different comic book runs, so it's unclear which characters will be forming the supergroup in Superman: Legacy. There's also a separate Authority movie in the works, although that doesn't have a release date yet.

The first movie in Gunn and Safran's DCU Chapter One: Gods and Monsters, Superman: Legacy will follow Clark Kent in his early years as Superman, as he attempts to reconcile his Krypton heritage with life as a human on Earth, with Gunn writing and directing.

No one has been cast yet, but screen tests are currently underway for Superman and Lois Lane with actors like Nicholas Hoult and Emma Mackey in the running. According to THR's report, there is also reportedly a shortlist for villain Lex Luthor, which includes both Bill and Alexander Skarsgård.

Superman: Legacy is set to hit the big screen on July 11, 2025. In the meantime, check out our guide to the other new superhero movies on the way, this year and beyond.