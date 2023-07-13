Superman: Legacy has its Clark Kent and Lois Lane, but there’s an intriguing trend surrounding the other heroes cast in the first DCU movie – they all have ties to the Justice League.

So far, Nathan Fillion, Anthony Carrigan, Edi Gathegi, and Isabel Merced have been cast as Guy Gardner/Green Lantern, Metamorpho, Mister Terrific, and Hawkgirl respectively.

In isolation, those are slightly lesser-known heroes making the step up to the big screen in DC Studios’ nascent cinematic universe. Look a little closer, however, and you can see a pattern emerging.

Let’s start with Hawkgirl. She is one of the founding members of the Justice League in the DC Animated Universe, as well as being a prominent component of the Justice Society of America in the comics.

Green Lantern, meanwhile, helped found Justice League International in the 1980s, before getting punched by Batman in one iconic issue. Mister Terrific – specifically the second incarnation of the character – was a chairman of the JSA and, additionally, a Justice League member. Finally, Metamorpho has also been part of Justice League and its offshoot Justice League Europe in the 1980s.

"We’re entering a world where superheroes exist and have existed for quite a while. They’re a part of one side of his world just like Lois and Jimmy are a part of another," Gunn – who is both directing and writing Superman: Legacy – revealed on Threads.

It stands to reason, then, that the pieces are in place and the seeds of a Justice League, JSA, or different type of super-powered team has already taken shape by the time David Corenswet’s Man of Steel soars for the first time. How Supes navigates the superhero-strewn landscape remains to be seen, though it’s clear that the DCU is a place where the Justice League can – and may already – exist.

Superman: Legacy hits cinemas on July 11, 2025.

