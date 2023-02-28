The Super Mario Bros Movie gets a new, slightly earlier release date

The Super Mario Bros. Movie is arriving sooner than planned.

Mario will now jump into theaters on Wednesday, April 5, moving up two days from the film's original Friday, April 7.

The film was initially supposed to hit theaters on December 21, 2022, but was subsequently delayed.

Two trailers for the Universal and Illumination pic have been released, with the first trailer introducing us to Chris Pratt's Mario as he faces off against Bowser, King of the Koopas (voiced by Jack Black), and journeys through the Mushroom Kingdom. The second trailer introduces us to Princess Peach, voiced by Anya Taylor-Joy, and Donkey Kong, voiced by Seth Rogen, and sees Charlie Day's Luigi confront Black's Bowser.

The star-studded voice cast also includes Keegan-Michael Key as Toad, Fred Armisen as Cranky Kong, Kevin Michael Richardson as Kamek, Sebastian Maniscalco as Foreman Spike, and Khary Payton as The Penguin King.

Aaron Horvath and Michael Jelenic, best known for creating the acclaimed series Teen Titans Go!, direct screenplay from Matthew Fogel (Minions: The Rise of Gru, The LEGO Movie 2: The Second Part) The score was composed by Brian Tyler (Avengers: Age of Ultron, Chip 'n Dale: Rescue Rangers) in collaboration with longtime Nintendo composer Koji Kondo, best known for his work on the Super Mario and The Legend of Zelda series.

The Super Mario Bros. Movie will still hit theaters on March 31, 2023 in the UK followed by a Japan release on April 28 before heading to Peacock in May.

For more, check out our list of the most exciting upcoming movies in 2023 and beyond, or, skip right to the good stuff with our complete list of movie release dates.