The Mario movie trailer is here and fans have decided Bowser's the main character

The Super Mario Bros. Movie trailer has finally arrived, and the verdict from fans is nearly universal: Jack Black's Bowser is cooler than Chris Pratt's Mario.

That should be little surprise, since Jack Black is cooler than Chris Pratt and Bowser is cooler than Mario, and combining those two factors has had obvious results. The trailer has a big focus on King Koopa, too, opening with him terrorizing a penguin kingdom and easily burning down the icy gates to their castle.

Bowser fans are already happy to see him being treated as a threat.

They are actually treating him like a threat oh my god pic.twitter.com/HYfMHcfZKlOctober 6, 2022 See more

alright bowser is opOctober 6, 2022 See more

Beyond the intimidation factor, there's a whole lot of praise for Bowser's design, too. While it mirrors the modern games pretty closely, fans have noticed that movie Bowser also bears a pretty uncanny resemblance to Jack Black himself in certain scenes, a detail that's also paying off in the initial reactions.

BOWSER LOOKS FUCKING BADASS! HOLY SHIT! pic.twitter.com/WpF0piVewdOctober 6, 2022 See more

Honest opinion:- Visuals look incredible. Expressions, comedy beats, all of it. ILLUMINATION is a leader at this so it's no surprise.- Chris Pratt still miscast, but *is doing a good job*- Bowser is INSANE in these visuals and the animators working around JB's voice will ROCK pic.twitter.com/6N65Gdq9tJOctober 6, 2022 See more

Probably the best Character in the movie https://t.co/Cq0Hy8FI7XOctober 6, 2022 See more

how did they make Bowser look so much like Jack Black pic.twitter.com/UvesmDCrZAOctober 6, 2022 See more

How’d they get Bowser, a fictional animated turtle-like creature, to look so much like Jack Black? pic.twitter.com/ad4VsgRK6ROctober 6, 2022 See more

And yes, as if there was any doubt, the 'Bowser is hot' contingent is out in full force today.

BOWSER IS SO HOT WHAT DO WE DOOctober 6, 2022 See more

great day for people who wanna fuck bowser and think jack black is hotOctober 6, 2022 See more

bowser is hot! bowser has always been hot!October 6, 2022 See more

Just search 'Bowser is hot (opens in new tab)' on Twitter if you want more content of this nature. No judgements, but there's a category of tweets out there that I cannot publish while representing the image of a major media brand.

We might even get to see Black going full School of Rock in this role, as he's teased that the Mario movie is going to have some sort of "musical aspects". Now if we don't get Bowser doing showtunes I'm going to be eternally disappointed.

Check out our guide to all the biggest upcoming video game movies.