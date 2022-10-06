The Mario movie trailer is here and fans have decided Bowser's the main character

By Dustin Bailey
published

They've also decided Bowser is hot

It's flippin' Bowser, my dudes
The Super Mario Bros. Movie trailer has finally arrived, and the verdict from fans is nearly universal: Jack Black's Bowser is cooler than Chris Pratt's Mario.

That should be little surprise, since Jack Black is cooler than Chris Pratt and Bowser is cooler than Mario, and combining those two factors has had obvious results. The trailer has a big focus on King Koopa, too, opening with him terrorizing a penguin kingdom and easily burning down the icy gates to their castle.

Bowser fans are already happy to see him being treated as a threat.

Beyond the intimidation factor, there's a whole lot of praise for Bowser's design, too. While it mirrors the modern games pretty closely, fans have noticed that movie Bowser also bears a pretty uncanny resemblance to Jack Black himself in certain scenes, a detail that's also paying off in the initial reactions.

And yes, as if there was any doubt, the 'Bowser is hot' contingent is out in full force today.

Just search 'Bowser is hot (opens in new tab)' on Twitter if you want more content of this nature. No judgements, but there's a category of tweets out there that I cannot publish while representing the image of a major media brand.

We might even get to see Black going full School of Rock in this role, as he's teased that the Mario movie is going to have some sort of "musical aspects". Now if we don't get Bowser doing showtunes I'm going to be eternally disappointed.

Dustin Bailey
Staff Writer

Dustin Bailey joined the GamesRadar team as a Staff Writer in May 2022, and is currently based in Missouri. He's been covering games (with occasional dalliances in the worlds of anime and pro wrestling) since 2015, first as a freelancer, then as a news writer at PCGamesN for nearly five years. His love for games was sparked somewhere between Metal Gear Solid 2 and Knights of the Old Republic, and these days you can usually find him splitting his entertainment time between retro gaming, the latest big action-adventure title, or a long haul in American Truck Simulator.