The Super Mario Bros. Movie trailer is here

The first trailer for Nintendo's new computer-animated Super Mario movie is here.

Directed by Teen Titans Go! co-creators Aaron Horvath and Michael Jelenic, from a screenplay by Matthew Fogel (Minions: The Rise of Gru, The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part), [Mario] sees everyone's favorite 8-bit hero face off against Bowser, King of the Koopas and journey through the Mushroom Kingdom.

The A-list voice cast includes Chris Pratt as the titular plumber, Anya Taylor-Joy as Princess Peach, Charlie Day as Luigi, Jack Black as Bowser, Keegan-Michael Key as Toad, Seth Rogen as Donkey Kong, Fred Armisen as Cranky Kong, Kevin Michael Richardson as Kamek, and Sebastian Maniscalco as Foreman Spike.

The Super Mario Bros. Movie is the first Super Mario film adaptation since the 1993 live-action Super Mario Bros. movie that starred Bob Hoskins and John Leguizamo as Mario and Luigi, respectively. The film was a critical and commercial failure, making Nintendo reluctant to allow its properties to be used for cinematic adaptation, but would go on to develop a large cult following and ultimately cement its status as an underground classic.

The Super Mario Bros. Movie is set to hit theaters on March 31, 2023 in the UK and April 7 in North America, followed by a Japan release on April 28. The film will be available to stream on Peacock in May.

For more, check out our list of the most exciting upcoming video game movies in 2022 and beyond, or, skip right to the good stuff with our list of movie release dates.