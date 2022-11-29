New Super Mario Bros. Movie trailer introduces us to Anya Taylor-Joy's Princess Peach and Seth Rogen's Donkey Kong

By Lauren Milici
published

It's-a-me, Chris Pratt-io

The second trailer for The Super Mario Bros. Movie has arrived.

The first trailer saw Chris Pratt's Mario face off against Bowser, King of the Koopas (voiced by Jack Black), and journey through the Mushroom Kingdom. The new trailer introduces us to Princess Peach, voiced by Anya Taylor-Joy, and Donkey Kong, voiced by Seth Rogen, and sees Charlie Day's Luigi confront Jack Black's Bowser.

The A-list voice cast also includes Keegan-Michael Key as Toad, Fred Armisen as Cranky Kong, Kevin Michael Richardson as Kamek, Sebastian Maniscalco as Foreman Spike, and Khary Payton as The Penguin King.

The movie is directed by Aaron Horvath and Michael Jelenic, best known for creating the acclaimed series Teen Titans Go!, with a screenplay from Matthew Fogel, who previous penned Minions: The Rise of Gru and The LEGO Movie 2: The Second Part. Brian Tyler (Avengers: Age of Ultron, Chip 'n Dale: Rescue Rangers) composed the score in collaboration with longtime Nintendo composer Koji Kondo, best known for his work on the Super Mario and The Legend of Zelda series.

The Super Mario Bros. Movie will hit theaters on March 31, 2023 in the UK and April 7  in North America, followed by a Japan release on April 28 before heading to Peacock in May.

