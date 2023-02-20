Super Mario Bros. Movie runtime revealed – and it's surprisingly short

The Super Mario Bros. Movie's runtime has seemingly been revealed, with the movie clocking in at just over an hour and a half. According to the Irish Film Classification Office (opens in new tab), the upcoming video game adaptation will have a runtime of 92 minutes.

This is slightly unusual in a time when two-and-a-half hour runtimes reign – recent releases like Avatar: The Way of Water has a runtime of 192 minutes, while Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is 161 minutes long. Shorter runtimes are more common for animated movies, though, with Puss in Boots: The Last Wish totaling 102 minutes and Lightyear clocking in at 105 minutes.

The Super Mario Bros. Movie features an all-star voice cast, including Chris Pratt as Mario, Charlie Day as Luigi, Anya Taylor-Joy as Princess Peach, Jack Black as Bowser, Keegan-Michael Key as Toad, and Seth Rogen as Donkey Kong. Charles Martinet, who provides the voices for Mario and Luigi in the Nintendo games, is also set to have a cameo in the film.

If a new teaser trailer released during this year's Super Bowl is anything to go by, the movie won't be a straightforward video game adaptation, either. It looks like Mario and Luigi are actually Brooklyn plumbers (they'll drain everything except your wallet!), but how they become embroiled in a battle against Bowser remains to be seen.

The Super Mario Bros. Movie hits the big screen on April 7. While we wait, check out our guide to the other most exciting movie release dates coming our way in 2023.