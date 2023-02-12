New Super Mario Bros movie teaser is a spoof commercial filled with laughs and deep cut Easter eggs

A new Super Mario Bros movie teaser has been released and, surprisingly, it’s a spoof commercial filled with laughs and deep cut Easter eggs.

Mario (Chris Pratt) and Luigi (Charlie Day) are seen in the 30-second teaser in their day jobs at Super Mario Plumbing. In one hilarious moment, they get a happy customer to mention in the commercial that the only thing the pair haven’t drained is her wallet. That backing track will be familiar those of a certain vintage, too: it’s the Mario Rap from the widely-panned Super Mario Bros. Super Show, starring Lou Albano and Danny Wells as the portly plumber.

There are other Easter eggs here. They range from the blindingly obvious – the Super Mario Bros. theme – to the incredibly obscure. The Testimonials page on SMBPlumbing.com (opens in new tab) (yes, it's a real website) includes one from a person named Spike. Their angry testimonial about Mario and Luigi working for them before starting their own business actually lines up with some deep lore. Spike, then Foreman Spike, appeared as a character in charge of the brothers in Mario-led NES title Wrecking Crew in 1985. Want more? Click the phone number on the site for a GameCube-themed surprise...

The Super Mario Bros. movie, starring Chris Pratt, Charlie Day, Anya Taylor-Joy (as Peach), Jack Black (Bowser) and Seth Rogen (Donkey Kong) is set for release on April 7. The movie has already evolved Nintendo’s sacrosanct designs, changing Donkey Kong’s look for only the second time ever. A talented fan has also given the movie’s first trailer the demake treatment, mocking it up in Nintendo 64 fashion.

