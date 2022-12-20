Super Mario Bros. Movie gets another Nintendo 64 demake, this time for a whole trailer

The latest Super Mario Bros. Movie trailer has received the N64 demake treatment, this time with more Peach and Donkey Kong.

When the first trailer for the Super Mario Movie was released earlier this year, fans were quick to recreate it using Nintendo 64-style graphics . Now, following the release of another trailer, fans are back at it again.

This time around, the N64 trailer features Donkey Kong and Peach, who were noticeably absent from the first trailer of the movie. The first trailer recreation and this one were actually made by two different channels despite looking very similar, presumably because the N64 assets are out in the wild.

As you can see for yourself in the video below, each scene of the second Super Mario Bros. Movie trailer has been perfectly recreated using models that look like they've been taken straight from the 1996 platformer. Those who are familiar with Super Mario 64 will know that although Mario, Peach, Bowser, and Toad all look identical to their N64 counterparts, Donkey Kong and Luigi never actually appeared in the game, so they would had to have been made from scratch.

Despite fans' initial concerns , The Super Mario Bros. Movie looks to be shaping up to be every Mario fan's dream come true. Not only does it feature breathtaking visuals, it also has a number of nods to the games, specifically with its music . This latest trailer, which arrived last month, gave us our first look at everyone's favorite barrel-throwing gorilla Donkey Kong (who got his second-ever redesign for the film ) as well as Princess Peach, who has finally taken on the role of a badass for the movie.