The Mario movie trailer has been reimagined as an N64 game

An animator has reimagined the opening scene of the Super Mario Bros Movie in the style of a Nintendo 64 game, Super Mario 64 to be exact.

Animator @ codaanim (opens in new tab) has shared a video to Twitter captioned: "The Super Mario Bros Movie trailer, but it looks like Mario 64", which, as you can imagine, takes a clip from the recently released Super Mario Bros Movie trailer and recreates it with Super Mario 64 style-graphics.

If you've already seen the trailer, you'll very quickly recognize the recreated scene appearing at the movie trailer's start. In the clip, Bowser approaches the penguin kingdom and attempts to force his way through the gated domain. Considering the N64's capabilities, this recreation doesn't look as pretty as Illumination's upcoming film, but it certainly takes us back to 1996 when Super Mario 64 was originally released.

Not only do Bowser and the penguins look exactly how they did in the game but the sounds and even subtitles are identical to how they were back then too. You can see this for yourself below.

The Super Mario Bros Movie trailer but it looks like Mario 64 pic.twitter.com/aGX53P17rHOctober 7, 2022 See more

Unless you've been living under a very large Thwomp for the last week or so, you probably know all about the upcoming Super Mario Bros Movie. If you've been out of the loop, though, here's what you need to know.

Last week we got our first look at the 2023 animated film, which stars Chris Pratt as Mario, Jack Black as Bowser, Charlie Day as Luigi, plus many others. Shortly after the trailer was released, fans were quick to voice their opinions on Pratt's performance as Mario, with many saying they'll likely watch a foreign language dub instead of the English version . Contrary to this, many have been praising Black's performance as Bowser , and falling head over heels for the little penguins that appeared in the Super Mario Bros trailer.