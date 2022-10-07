The real stars of the Super Mario movie trailer are the penguins

Following the reveal of The Super Mario Bros Movie trailer yesterday, an unexpected character has stolen the spotlight.

Illumination's upcoming Mario movie has a lot of memorable characters set to appear on the big screen. Not only have we got the obvious characters like Mario, Luigi, Bowser, Princess Peach, and more, but also some lesser known characters like Foreman Spike and Cranky Kong. One character that we didn't expect so many people to instantly fall in love with though is the penguin king that appears early on in the trailer.

In case you missed it, The Super Mario Bros Movie trailer starts off with a scene where Bowser is attempting to infiltrate the penguin's kingdom. This scene is probably pretty standard if you're not very familiar with Mario's catalogue of games, however most Super Mario fans spotted that this group of penguins has actually been part of Mario's adventures for several years now. Perhaps most notably, for me at least, in the Cool, Cool Mountain level of Super Mario 64 where Mario can race penguins and also throw their offspring off the top of small shacks.

It didn't take long for Twitter to catch on to this not too subtle reference and very quickly fall in love with the penguin king and the rest of his kingdom. It's also since been revealed that The Walking Dead actor Khary Payton is actually the voice of king penguin (opens in new tab), which is sure to get even more fans on board once they find out.

I was also not expecting the upcoming animated Super Mario Bros. movie to even have the penguins from numerous of the spin-off Mario games appearing in it.The more I keep thinking about this movie, the more my mind is being blown by it. THAT'S how excited I am to see the movie. pic.twitter.com/bhUKN83kb1October 7, 2022 See more

I was not expecting the penguins from Mario 64 to be so prominent in the movie but this is awesome! Imagine if they reference Mario being able to drop the baby penguin off the cliff 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/mv56ntp7v1October 6, 2022 See more

The big twist of The Super Mario Bros Movie is gonna be when Mario joins Bowser to murder all the penguins pic.twitter.com/PyGSiFua0UOctober 6, 2022 See more

This is just one of many things we've seen online following the trailer's release yesterday. Penguins aside, it's also become apparent that a lot of Super Mario fans might actually end up watching the foreign language version of the movie when it releases due to preferring the French, Italian, and Brazilian voice actor's Mario performance over actor Chris Pratt's. It also seems like Mario won't be the star of this movie as a lot of people have already been won over by Jack Black's performance as King Koopa Bowser.