The internet is struggling to accept that the Mario movie might actually be good

The second Super Mario movie trailer has arrived, and the internet is finally starting to accept that, despite all expectations, this thing might actually not be half bad.

Public perception around the Mario movie has been gradually improving since the casting news was first announced. With the specter of the god awful 1993 Mario still looming in the background, and with a cast that hasn't been particularly well-received, the new adaptation hasn't exactly had fortune in its favor, at least not on paper. But when the first trailer dropped, folks were generally impressed by the animation and various other aspects, particularly Jack Black's take on Bowser. Not everything went down a storm; Chris Pratt's Mario voice has been controversial, to say the least; but all in all, the first trailer was a surprising win for Nintendo.

The new trailer is even more popular with fans.

The Super Mario Bros. Movie 2nd TrailerI honestly think this looks pretty amazing and so much better than I expected when it was first announced. The animation is just gorgeous, the best I think I've ever seen from Illuminationhttps://t.co/A60KsbkO37 pic.twitter.com/rnFKDqeHdcNovember 29, 2022 See more

Welp Im all in for the Super Mario Bros movie, looks like a ton of fun and Wario better be in the after creditsNovember 29, 2022 See more

The Super Mario Bros Movie actually looks good and I need to start coming to terms with that factNovember 29, 2022 See more

gets harder to come to grips with by the minute https://t.co/z0Rmfq8ZPpNovember 29, 2022 See more

It isn't just the animation and performances people like, there are also some key story details being celebrated, namely Princess Peach ditching her role as the damsel in distress (opens in new tab) and instead helping to save Luigi from Bowser in the new movie. Oh, and in certain corners of the internet, people are shipping Bowser and Luigi (opens in new tab), but somehow I doubt that'll actually become canon any time soon.

Time will tell if the new Mario flick is actually any good, or indeed whether it'll join the ranks of the best video game movies ever. It's due to hit theaters March 31, 2023 in the UK and April 7 in North America.

Here's the full list of upcoming video game movies coming your way and, more broadly, all of the movie release dates we know about.