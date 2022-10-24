Succession season 4 trailer sees the rebellious Roy siblings form an alliance

The Succession season 4 trailer is finally here – and it sees the Roy siblings come together to form a "rebel alliance" against their father, Logan. HBO dropped the teaser during the House of the Dragon finale, which is pretty appropriate given that the Game of Thrones prequel is all about scheming families and sneaky power plays, too...

The short-but-sweet promo opens with Brian Cox's Logan Roy saying, "Everything I've tried to do, people turn against me. I'm 100 feet tall, these people are pygmies," as the footage sees him turn his backs on the likes of Greg (Nicholas Braun), Tom (Matthew Macfadyen), and Gerri (J. Smith Cameron).

"Here they are," Logan's eldest son Connor (Alan Ruck). "The Rebel Alliance", as he meets with Shiv, Roman, and Kendall, after vowing to revolt against their controlling pops. "New Gen Roys," Kendall adds. "We have a song to sing."

First teaser for ‘SUCCESSION’ Season 4.The series releases in Spring 2023 on HBO. pic.twitter.com/dDqwXpTNz8October 24, 2022 See more

The rest of clip offers up things we've come to expect from Succession: corporate events, cocky smirking, Kendall's ever-expanding collection of baseball caps, and lots of location-hopping.

It ends with Tom asking Shiv (Sarah Snook) whether she wants to talk about what happened, which we can assume refers to her figuring out that Tom was the one who tipped off Logan about the not-so-youngsters plan at the end of season 3. Their marriage has been rocky from the start, but now that it's out in the open that each of them are operating with only themselves in mind, there's bound to be even more dramas in store.

Succession season 4 is set to premiere sometime in spring 2023. While we wait, check out our breakdown of the most exciting-looking new TV shows coming our way throughout the rest of 2022 and beyond.