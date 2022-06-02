Stray pounces onto PS5, PS4, and PC in July

Stray, the game where you play as a cat, now has a July release date.

Ever since Stray was announced back in 2020, we here at GamesRadar have been entranced by the platformer like a cat with literally any fragile object near a ledge. Now, we know we'll get to step into the little orange tabby's paws on July 19, 2022 on PS4, PS5, and PC.

During today's PlayStation State of Play event, we saw a brand new trailer for Stray that might be its most impressive yet. The game's grimy, post-apocalyptic world looks incredibly detailed, with a city that looks as alive and explorable as perilous for our feline protagonist. Some of the environments in the trailer we've seen before, like the dimly lit alleyways of the city now overrun by AI - some hostile and others seemingly friendly - but there are also some new areas, including one with creepy, organic, alien-looking growths on the walls.

Shots like this one add a decidedly sci-fi horror element to the game we haven't seen before (Image credit: Annapurna Interactive)

Stray's dense urban sprawl looks like a mighty dangerous place, but luckily we'll have the capable paws of a scrappy cat to leap up to air vents, across rooftops, and onto and over pipelines to get away from any danger.

"Obviously this place is supposed to be at least unwelcoming," producer Swann Martin-Raget told Edge a few months back. "This is why we also developed an alphabet for the whole language for the game – to have players really feel that they don't understand this place and they don't get all the codes of this environment."

