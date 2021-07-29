Stranger Things star teases an "insane" season 4

Stranger Things season 4 is going to be "insane," according to star Caleb McLaughlin.

"I'm excited for people to see the season. We've been filming it right now for the past year and a half, two years because of COVID. I'm really excited for everyone to see the season," McLaughlin, who plays Lucas in the Netflix series, told Complex. "It's definitely different from the last couple of seasons. Storylines are insane. It's going to be really exciting to see what people think about this. While I'm talking about this, I'm thinking about what we've been filming and I'm just like, 'Wow. No one knows what is to come. It's insane.'"

So far, not much is known about Stranger Things season 4 – not even a release date. A cryptic teaser has been released featuring Hawkins National Laboratory, complete with a voiceover from Matthew Modine's Dr. Brenner, and we also know that David Harbour's Hopper somehow survived the season 3 finale – and is now in a Russian prison.

Set photos for season 4 also hint that Millie Bobby Brown's Eleven is going to find herself in some trouble, with the pictures appearing to show the character on a stretcher, and police cars in the area.

Four new cast members have been added to the line-up for the next installment of the series. Anne With An E's Amybeth McNulty will play Vicki, a "cool, fast-talking band nerd who catches the eye of one of our beloved heroes." Meanwhile, Miles Truitt is basketball star Patrick, while Regina Ting Chen joins as guidance counselor Ms. Kelly, and Grace Van Dien plays lead cheerleader Chrissie.

Along with season 4, two new projects focused on Maya Hawke's Robin are in the works – a podcast named Surviving Hawkins, and a novel titled Rebel Robin.

It seems that the fourth season of the beloved sci-fi show will be nine episodes long after a picture of the scripts was posted to Twitter. We probably have a while yet left to wait, though, as the pandemic has slowed things down. By the look of things, we can expect season 4 sometime in 2022.

