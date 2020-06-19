Stranger Things season 4 scripts complete, episode count seemingly confirmed

Production on Stranger Things season 4 may have been halted due to the coronavirus pandemic, but that hasn't stopped the producers and writers teasing the upcoming episodes. Now we have official confirmation that the scripts for the new season are complete, with the Stranger Things writers Twitter account revealing they are "complete".

Seeing as the show had already begun filming and a table read with the cast had already happened, the news may not be a huge surprise. However, thanks to the scripts all being pilled on top of each other, we do now have an episode count for Stranger Things season 4. It appears there will be nine episodes. Check out the image below.

Stranger Things 4: the complete season. #ST4 pic.twitter.com/DAjQFnPVGqJune 18, 2020

Looking for a more concrete tease about season 4? Well, we spoke to Joe Keery – who plays Steve – about the upcoming season earlier this year. "Oh man, it's pretty amazing – the Duffer brothers have really done it again," Keery told our sister publication Total Film magazine while promoting the movie Free Guy, directed by Stranger Things producer Shawn Levy. "I think that this year – and I know I say this every single year – but this is definitely going to be a lot scarier than prior years, because last year was pretty dark."

Quizzed about hanging up the Scoops Ahoy outfit, he replied: "I know that costume served its purpose and I'm glad to retire it [laughs]. Do I have it at home for Halloween? I don't, unfortunately. They won't let me have that one. One day!"

No release date for Stranger Things season 4 has yet been unveiled. In the meantime, why not check out the best Netflix shows?