Stranger Things season 4 set photos hint at major spoilery event for Eleven

New Stranger Things season 4 set photos have hit the internet, and they hint at an emergency for Eleven. Potential spoilers ahead…

In the pictures, which you can see below, Eleven is being wheeled on a stretcher, complete with an oxygen mask (Metro report that, rather than Millie Bobby Brown in the scene, this is a mannequin of Eleven). You can also see police cars, what appears to be an armed soldier or guard of some kind, and plenty of rubble – so whatever happens in this moment, it seems destructive.

Stranger Things season 4: New set pictures tease terror for Millie Bobby Brown as Eleven ‘wheeled out on stretcher’ https://t.co/XQv7UbJbjD pic.twitter.com/7mnRkwfHwEJune 15, 2021 See more

Not much is known about the plot of Stranger Things season 4 just yet, besides the fact that David Harbour's Jim Hopper is mysteriously still alive. There's also been a cryptic teaser video featuring the Hawkins National Laboratory and the voice of Matthew Modine's Dr. Brenner.

It was revealed at Netflix's GEEKED Week event that four new cast members are joining the hit series for season 4. Anne with an E's Amybeth McNulty joins the line-up as Vicki, a "cool, fast-talking band nerd who catches the eye of one of our beloved heroes." Miles Truitt is set to play basketball star Patrick, while Regina Ting Chen will play guidance counsellor Ms Kelly. Meanwhile, Grace Van Dien is lead cheerleader Chrissie, who conceals a "dark secret."

Also announced were two new projects focused on Maya Hawke's Robin: a story in the form of a podcast named Surviving Hawkins, and a novel titled Rebel Robin.

There's not currently a release date for Stranger Things season 4, as the pandemic has slowed production – though a 2022 release slot is looking likely. A tweet with an image of the season's scripts suggests the fourth installment will be nine episodes long, with the first episode titled The Hellfire Club. Gaten Matarazzo, who plays Dustin, has called season 4 "the scariest" yet – and Steve actor Joe Keery told Total Film a similar thing last year: "I think that this year – and I know I say this every single year – but this is definitely going to be a lot scarier than prior years, because last year was pretty dark."

