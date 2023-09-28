Stranger Things season 5 and Wednesday season 2 are priorities for Netflix post-writers' strike

Now that the major Hollywood studios have agreed on a fair deal for screenwriters and the WGA's strike action has come to an end, there's a lot of lost time to be made up. Many shows ground to a standstill during the industrial action – and some are higher priorities than others when it comes to getting back to work.

For example, according to a new report from Variety , Netflix's priorities are now writing scripts for and filming Stranger Things season 5 and Wednesday season 2. With Stranger Things, of course, the urgency arises partly from the aging cast members who still need to pass for high schoolers.

Plus, both shows are incredibly successful for the platform. Stranger Things season 4 and Wednesday are amongst Netflix's most-streamed shows, coming in at second and third place behind Squid Game in the streamer's overall top 10 chart. The last installment of Stranger Things was released last summer and Wednesday debuted in November 2022, and it's likely that new seasons won't reach us until 2024 at the earliest.

The writers' strike went on for nearly five months before the union reached an agreement with the AMPTP (Association of Motion Picture and Television Producers) earlier this week. A new contract has been drawn up between the new parties, which ensures writers will receive increased residuals for their work, greater transparency from streaming services, and more.

While we wait for Stranger Things season 5 and Wednesday season 2 to arrive on the streamer, check out our picks of the other best new TV shows coming our way in 2023 and beyond.