New Stranger Things season 4 trailer and images tease return to the Upside Down

The new Stranger Things season 4 trailer has arrived – and it teases an explosive new batch of episodes heading to Netflix.

Not only do we have new footage from the upcoming season, but also a set of exciting images. Notably, Winona Ryder's Joyce Byers is back and making a very worried phone call; Millie Bobby Brown's Eleven looks happy skating in one image and then, in seemingly a flashback, blowing up a facility in anger; the monsters from the Upside Down return; and Sadie Sink's Max Mayfield is floating. Click through the gallery below for all the images from the new season.

Image 1 of 11 (Image credit: Netflix) Image 2 of 11 (Image credit: Netflix) Image 3 of 11 (Image credit: Netflix) Image 4 of 11 (Image credit: Netflix) Image 5 of 11 (Image credit: Netflix) Image 6 of 11 (Image credit: Netflix) Image 7 of 11 (Image credit: Netflix) Image 8 of 11 (Image credit: Netflix) Image 9 of 11 (Image credit: Netflix) Image 10 of 11 (Image credit: Netflix) Image 11 of 11 (Image credit: Netflix)

We knew that something Stranger Things related was incoming thanks to a mysterious live stream that appeared online. Netflix hosted a cryptic countdown of a clock, which fans quickly realized was set at the Third Street Promenade, an outdoor strip mall located in Santa Monica, California.

The show's creators, The Duffer brothers, have said the series will end with season 5, but revealed that the incoming episodes will all be over an hour in length.

"We kind of jokingly call it our Game of Thrones season because it’s so spread out, so I think that’s what’s unique or most unique about the season," Matt Duffer said recently. He added that the Byers have left Hawkins, instead heading to California. "

We've always wanted to have that like E.T.-esque suburb aesthetic, which we finally got to do this year in the desert," he continued. "And then we have Hopper [David Harbour] in Russia; and then of course we have a group remaining in Hawkins. So we have these three storylines, are all connected and kind of interwoven together, but it’s just very different tones."

The first half of Stranger Things season 4 premieres on May 27, with the second heading to Netflix on July 1. For more, check out the best Netflix shows available to stream right now.