A 'super secret' Stranger Things announcement is coming this weekend

A "super secret" announcement is arriving as part of Stranger Things (opens in new tab) Day.

Sunday, November 6 is the 'anniversary' of the day Will Byers went missing in 1983.

The virtual festivities start at 11 AM PT/2 PM ET/7 PM GMT, with surprise reveals about season 5 potentially coming at 4 PM PT - listed official schedule as "Super secret, be there."

As a special treat for viewers, Netflix is releasing Stranger Things 4: Volume 2 in select theaters for one day only. US fans are encouraged to come dressed as their favorite characters, with participating theaters giving away prizes and holding trivia contests. Head to the official Stranger Things Day screenings website (opens in new tab) to find a theater in your area.

For UK fans, the Stranger Things experience in London (opens in new tab) is holding its own trivia and giveaways as well.

(Image credit: Netflix)

Millie Bobby Brown has already said that filming won't begin until 2023, so we most likely won't see any behind-the-scene clips from Stranger Things season 5 as part of the 'super secret surprise.' It's possible that it's a new casting announcement, or, fingers crossed, the return of Eddie Munson.

You can follow along with the Stranger Things social media accounts on Twitter (@Stranger_Things), Instagram (@StrangerThingsTV), and Facebook (@StrangerThingsTV) for the latest. Tune in at 4 PM PT for the secret surprise announcement.

