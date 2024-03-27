Stranger Things stars still don’t know how the series will end, but Finn Wolfhard would like to see a Lord of the Rings style ending

Despite Stranger Things season 5 fast approaching, star Finn Wolfhard has revealed that the cast are still no closer to knowing what actually happens at the end of the hit Netflix series, and are yet to read the script for the final episode.

"They're waiting to give us the last episode," Wolfhard told Access Online, "We've read up to the second-to-last episode so we're all on the edge of our seats to find out what the ending is."

It's not just the IT star who has been kept in the dark about the season finale as Stranger Things' Millie Bobby Brown also does not know how the journey ends. Brown even broke into the writer’s room to try and find out what happens to her character in particular.

But it looks like Wolfhard has some ideas of his own for how the highly anticipated finale should play out. "Truly, I would love a Lord of the Rings style happy ending," said the star, referring to the epic ending of The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King which saw the surviving Fellowship happily reunited in Minas Tirith, wrapping up one of the greatest film franchises of all time.

We don’t know about you, but something tells us that Stranger Things’ villain Vecna may not let Hawkins have the same ending. Although the show’s creators are keeping the plot of season 5 well under wraps, we do know that the final installment will pick up straight after the end of season 4 which saw the California crew return to Hawkins and go against the big bad. But despite the group managing to hurt the lord of The Upside Down, he is still very much alive.

In an interview with GamesRadar+ , Wolfhard compared Vecna to the villain in his latest project Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire , saying "Vecna is so much more violent and kills and all this stuff. This one's a little more, Garraka is a little more, and I hate to say it, chill [laughs]. I think Vecna’s probably more evil." Don't we know it! So evil that the happy ending dream may be a little far-fetched, Wolfhard.

Stranger Things season 5 does not yet have a release date. For more, check out our list of the best Netflix shows , or keep up to date with new TV shows heading your way in 2024.