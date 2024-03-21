Stranger Things star Finn Wolfhard weighs in on whether Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire's new villain is scarier than Vecna

Is Garraka, the new big bad of Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire, scarier than Vecna? Stranger Things star Finn Wolfhard weighs in.

"I think so. They’re both different. [Stranger Things] is more violent. It’s a very different tone," Wolfhard tells GamesRadar+. "Vecna is so much more violent and kills and all this stuff. This one's a little more, Garraka is a little more, and I hate to say it, chill [laughs]. I think Vecna’s probably more evil."

Wolfhard plays Trevor Spengler, grandson of OG Ghostbuster Egon Spengler in Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire. The new sequel sees the Spenglers team up with OG Ghosbusters Venkman (Bill Murray), Zeddemore (Ernie Hudson), Stantz (Dan Aykroyd), and even Melnitz (Annie Potts), in order to defeat an evil ancient god known as Garraka. After the big bad is accidentally let loose, a frozen apocalypse is imminent.

Director Gil Kenan also weighed in on Garraka, calling him the "most dangerous, the most violent and menacing adversary that a ghostbuster has ever faced."

Wolfhard famously plays Mike Wheeler in Stranger Things, which, was turned completely upside down (pun absolutely intended) in season 4 by Vecna (Jamie Campbell Bower), the worst adversary the kids have ever faced. The fifth and final season is currently being filmed, after being delayed significantly by both the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes. The last season will see Eleven and co. take on Vecna in hopes of saving not only Hawkins but the world as they know it.

Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire hits theaters on March 22. For more, check out our list of the most exciting upcoming movies in 2024 and beyond.