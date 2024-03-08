Millie Bobby Brown doesn't know how Stranger Things ends but knows what happens to Eleven, thanks to breaking into the writers' room

There's a lot of mystery around how Stranger Things ’ final season will end, and it seems that the cast is also being kept in the dark. Eleven star Millie Bobby Brown shared the insight in a recent interview, admitting that she even took things into her own hands.

"Well I haven't read the end, I know what happens to my character because I kind of forced myself into the writers' room," the Damsel star told Capital. "I messaged the directors and said 'Can I come over and have a meeting with you' and then I came over and there was a whiteboard."

We don't know about you, but we are dying to see what was on that whiteboard, but Brown isn't giving anything away, as she teased later in the interview. "I saw my ending and thought, 'Oh', and then I walked away very slowly," she added. So, is that a good "oh" or a bad one? We'll have to wait and see.

Series creators the Duffer brothers are keeping the plot of Stranger Things season 5 well under wraps, but in an interview with SFX Magazine Matt Duffer teased the show's finale: "We know what the ending is. It's conceivable that it changes but I think it's unlikely because it's one of those endings that just feels, and has always felt, right. It also feels sort of inevitable."

We know that the final season will pick up straight after the season 4 ending. This saw Eleven and the California crew finally return to Hawkins after Vecna unleashed the full wrath of the Upside Down, killing Eddie Munson and leaving Max comatose. Although the group was able to hurt Vecna and bring Max back from the dead, the he is still very much alive and will no doubt cause havoc again in the next season.

Thanks to a cast photo released earlier this year to mark the start of filming, we also know that Brown will be returning to play Eleven, joined by Finn Wolfhard, Sadie Sink, Caleb McLaughlin, Noah Schnapp, Gaten Matarazzo, Maya Hawke, Joe Keery, Natalia Dyer, Charlie Heaton, David Harbour, and Winona Ryder. Jamie Campbell Bower is also back on board to play the big bad Vecna.

Stranger Things season 5 does not yet have a release date. But while you’re waiting to return to Hawkins, check out our guides to the best Netflix shows and the best Netflix movies you can watch right now.