New Stranger Things 4 part 2 trailer leaves fans worried about one major character

Warning! This article contains spoilers for Stranger Things 4, part 1.

Netflix has shared a new look at Stranger Things 4 part 2 ahead of its July 1 release. A second teaser trailer dropped on US TV during a recent NBA game – and it features some new footage from the final two episodes.

Among the biggest reveals of the teaser is that Max may be back in Vecna’s clutches. In the first half of season 4, the Hawkins teen is targeted by the monster as she grapples with the traumatic loss of her brother Billy. Thankfully, her friends manage to bring her back before Vecna could kill her in one of his visions by playing her favorite song – 'Running Up That Hill' by Kate Bush.

But now it seems like Max may not have completely escaped Vecna in this new look at the final two episodes. As the new trailer starts, she can be seen standing in the Upside Down looking scared before another shot shows Vecna’s hand reaching towards her in the same location.

Reacting to the new footage, fans are worrying about if she’ll be able to escape him a second time. Posting on Reddit (opens in new tab), one fan wrote: "Max is stuck again nooo!" Another suggested: "Looks like Vecna gets to Max again. If I were a betting man, it’s where Lucas tells her he loves her to save her." While a third added: "If they kill Max I'll cry."

Others have been wondering if Max may be used as part of the plan to lure Vecna out of the Upside Down to defeat him. "Max’s face in the trailer in his world doesn’t look afraid, I think it’s part of the plan," another theorized. "Go into his world, and drag him back." A second guessed: "Oh Max goes in willingly because she’s been there before."

(Image credit: Netflix)

Max’s potential fate isn't the only thing teased in the new trailer either. Some of the new footage shows Murray holding a flamethrower as part of his, Hopper, and Joyce’s attempted escape from the Russian prison camp.

Another shot shows brothers Jonathan and Will embracing as the latter sobs in his arms. It’s hard to see exactly where they are, but Argyle and Mike aren’t with them. Eddie and Dustin seem to be preparing for battle, while Lucas beats up Jason.

Then there's Eleven. It seems like she may be heading back to Hawkins amid the worry her friends are in danger. Not heeding Brenner’s warning that she’s "not ready," we see her in the Upside Down once again. In a voiceover, Vecna seemingly tells her: "There is nothing you can do. Your friends have lost."

Given the Duffer Brothers have teased we "should be concerned" for our beloved characters heading into the final two episodes, things could be about to get even worse for the town of Hawkins.

Netflix has yet to upload the new trailer to their official channels, but you can check out our breakdown of one of the biggest reveals from the first trailer as well as our guide to the Stranger Things season 4 return date.