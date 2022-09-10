Disney reveals new look at stunning new animation Strange World

Strange World is out in November, so it’s no surprise that Disney shared an update on the upcoming animated movie during the D23 panel. Attendees at the annual expo were treated to a new trailer for the upcoming sci-fi film, which has unfortunately not been released online, as well as tons of other info. Above, you can see a new image from Disney's next animated adventure.

Strange World focuses on a family of explorers on their most dangerous adventure yet. The Clades will navigate past space and time to land on an uncharted world full of fantastical creatures while their differences threaten to topple their mission.

The family of explorers are voiced by an A-list cast including Jake Gyllenhaal, Dennis Quaid, Jaboukie Young-White, Gabrielle Union, and Lucy Liu. Behind the scenes, the movie is helmed by some other Disney big-hitters: Big Hero 6 director Don Hall and his co-director and writer Qui Nguyen are in the directing seats.

"I’ve always wanted to be in a Disney animation so this is a dream come true," Gyllenhaal told the D23 audience. He plays Searcher Clade, while Quaid plays his father, Jaeger Clade, a world-famous explorer. Young-White voices the youngest Clade, Searcher's son Ethan. In a scene shown behind closed doors at D23, we saw Ethan meeting his grandfather for the first time before they have to battle a weird octopus-type space creature.

This was far from the only announcement at D23. The Lion King prequel directed by Barry Jenkins was confirmed to focus on Mufasa, while the first footage from the live-action The Little Mermaid also arrived. A Disenchanted trailer, a new Hocus Pocus 2 trailer, and a first look at upcoming Pixar film Elemental were all shown during the same mega-panel.

Strange World is released on November 25, 2022. For what else we’re expecting to find out at Disney’s D23 Expo, check out our guide to the D23 schedule to make sure you don’t miss a moment.