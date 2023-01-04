Stephen Amell returning to The Flash for its final season

Stephen Amell is set to reprise his role as Green Arrow in the final season of The Flash.

Amell played Oliver Queen aka Green Arrow on Arrow, which first introduced Grant Gustin's Barry Allen/Flash to what became known as The CW's Arrowverse. The actor will make a guest appearance on season 9 episode 9, closing out The Flash's tenure on The CW and commemorating the official end of the Arrowverse.

Arrow began in 2012 and ran for eight seasons, paving the way for shows like The Flash, Supergirl, Legends of Tomorrow, Black Lightning, and Batwoman. The end of The Flash will end DC's televised superhero universe, as each show has already come to a close.

"As soon as our final season was announced, we knew we wanted Stephen to come back and reprise his iconic role as Oliver Queen," said executive producer Eric Wallace. "After all, it was Oliver who originally launched Barry Allen on his heroic path. That’s why everyone on Team Flash felt so strongly that it was important to create a full-circle moment with Oliver’s return in the final season of The Flash."

"The result is an epic-yet-emotional episode we hope Arrowverse fans will enjoy. It's all to say 'thank you' to everyone for watching and supporting our show throughout nine wonderful years," Wallace continued. "We absolutely cannot wait for everyone to see Grant and Stephen saving the world together again. And yes, there will be thrills, chills and tears."

The Flash's ninth and final season premieres February 8 on The CW. For more, check out our list of every new superhero movie and TV show flying your way in 2023 and beyond.