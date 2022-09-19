Steam Deck reservations are being shipped out faster than Valve predicted

Steam Deck reservations are being shipped out at "an accelerated pace," Valve says as it begins fulfilling Q4 reservations ahead of schedule.

In a brief blog post, Valve says it's beating its own predictions for how fast Steam Deck reservations can be fulfilled and shipped to customers. This will come as welcome news to anyone who's reserved a Steam Deck and is still waiting eagerly for that blessed email providing a link to fulfillment. The company says all Q3 Steam Deck reservations have been fulfilled and is starting to send out emails to folks whose Decks were scheduled to ship in Q4.

"As some folks on the internet have noticed (we see you Reddit!), we're speeding through reservations at an accelerated pace," reads the post from Valve on the Steam Deck store page. "This is due to increased production, and we've beaten our own estimates yet again. With today’s batch of emails we’ve now sent invitations for all reservations in the Q3 (July-September) bucket.

For those who've been on the fence about buying a Steam Deck, particularly if it's at least in part due to the long wait times, today's news could be encouraging. In practice, it means that if you throw down the $5 to reserve a Steam Deck today, you'll only be waiting a few months, maximum, to receive your handheld, where as not too long ago some reservations were scheduled to ship out more than a year after they were placed.

Here are the best PC games (opens in new tab) you'll want to play once you get your hands on a Steam Deck.