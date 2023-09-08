Starfield has an easy-to-miss assist to help you explore every corner of space

A Starfield player has provided an essential tip that I can't believe I didn't realize sooner.

When you're out in the vast reaches of the star field and you pull up your space map, you'll see an overview of all the nearby star systems near you. As the player below points out, it turns out that each of these stars is coded according to a system of which stars you've already visited, which you're within distance of, and which you'll need to Grav Jump to.

If a star is glowing with a halo in Starfield, you've already been to that system. If a star has no glow or halo, you haven't visited the planet yet, but you can get there from where you're currently positioned. If a star is red, you'll have to Grav Jump to it via a nearby star system instead of flying straight there.

It's a system that makes total sense when you think about it, and I can't believe I didn't notice it sooner. Admittedly, Starfield never explains the feature, hence why the subreddit post has over 5,000 upvotes just a day after originally being posted there.

I thought the red glow of a star was to denote that you'd get your ass kicked if you went there. The more you know. Every star system has a pre-determined level, so if you're level 5, for example, you'll want to steer well clear of a level 35 star system. I just assumed the glow was Starfield further enforcing this point, as did many other players, going from the comments on the Reddit post.

