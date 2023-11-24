Starfield bug turns New Atlantis into an asteroid belt orbiting players' ships through space

One hilarious Starfield bug has made the entire city of New Atlantis orbit a player’s ship.

Starfield is arguably the least buggy game that Bethesda Game Studios has released in generations. That means we can skip the frustration that comes from falling through the map for the fifth time in two hours, but it also means that we miss out on the loveable Bethesda jank: the gravity-defying giants, two-headed horses, and colossal chickens.

Thankfully, there are still a couple great, smile-inducing glitches on offer. One previously discovered bug made little asteroids follow players’ ships like an interstellar pet rock, but a more recent discovery expands that line of thought in epic fashion.

“You thought the asteroids following your ship was wild? Try the entirety of New Atlantis,” Redditor Kaleo5 wrote above a clip that shows the game’s grandest city displaced in space. That includes chunks of terrain and towering architecture, all orbiting the player like an ultra-lavish asteroid belt.

Want your own pet city? Several commenters explained how they encountered the same bug. Essentially, the bug can occur after you sell a stolen ship at the Den or the Key while your home ship is docked on New Atlantis. Once you take off again, the ship should drag the city along with it. I imagine that the galaxy’s biggest metropolis provides decent cover during dog fights.

Starfield’s most recent patch focused on performance improvements and quest bugs, so the above glitch is thankfully still intact. Better yet, the patch also restored a staple Bethesda feature: eating everything in sight.

Elsewhere, the game’s most exciting community recently shared their coolest outposts, including one villain lair buried within a volcano.