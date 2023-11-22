Forget ships, Starfield's coolest community is building incredible RPG outposts, and the highlight is a sci-fi villain lair set inside a volcano

Starfield fans have created a Reddit community dedicated to building outposts, and it's a treasure trove of amazing ideas.

Similar to HyruleEngineering on Reddit, which allows The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom players to share their in-game creations (everything from vehicles, enemy traps, and Korok torture devices), Starfield fans have been sharing their unique and clever outpost designs in a dedicated subreddit.

Appropriately named r/StarfieldOutposts, the subreddit is full of players showing off their latest creations, asking for advice, sharing recommendations, and more. So if you're looking for inspiration when it comes to creating your own outposts, you know where to go.

Take a look at the post above for example. User Mattgyvercom has shared their outpost that "works on many different levels," literally. The space station features a lot of habitat stacking which has resulted in "a confusing labyrinth of mostly usable towers and staircases." The outpost certainly makes use of the tools and materials on offer, but I'd hate to be the one to climb all those staircases every day.

Elsewhere in r/StarfieldOutposts, we've got Axle_65 who has created a landing pad base that they're "really happy" with. We can totally see why as this outpost features everything including a watch tower, a variety of habs, an outdoor lighting setup, multiple power generator types, and more.

Things get a little more extreme when you reach sterrre's post though, which features an outpost built inside of a volcano - which is giving supervillain vibes, I gotta say. If you're curious, the spot above can be found on Eridani in the Eridani system, on the "bottom left corner of the Starmap," the player in question reveals. If you're going to put a lot of time and effort into building an outpost, you might as well base it in the coolest place imaginable.