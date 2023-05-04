Boba Fett leads new Star Wars Villainous expansion, Scum and Villainy

The galaxy's most feared bounty hunter is coming to tabletop in a new Star Wars Villainous expansion, Scum and Villainy.

Due to arrive in August, Star Wars Villainous: Scum and Villainy brings Boba Fett and two other characters to the board game for adults. Although it can be used as a standalone experience, it's also compatible with the original Star Wars Villainous: Power of the Dark Side if you'd like to mix and match villains.

While publisher Ravensburger is keeping quiet on who the other two characters are, they'll also follow the 'Scum and Villainy' theme and are due to be revealed in June. You'll also be able to pre-order the Star Wars board game at the same time for $29.99.

Considering the expansion's theme, these two characters will also be from the underworld or are bounty hunters themselves. If I had to guess, I'd put money on the likes of Jabba the Hutt (who seems like a shoo-in considering his connection to Boba and the inclusion of Tatooine's twin suns on the cover) and Fett's rival, Cad Bane, being featured. The latter got his start in the animated Clone Wars series before transitioning into live action with the Book of Boba Fett, and because the game has drawn from animation before with Asajj Ventress, his inclusion is a strong possibility at the very least.

(Image credit: Ravensburger)

Even though Scum and Villainy will be compatible with the OG Star Wars Villainous, you unfortunately can't use it with Disney Villainous or Marvel Villainous. While the core rules are similar, there are specific differences between them that make crossover impossible.

Still, considering the popularity of this series in general, it isn't a stretch to imagine more Star Wars Villainous expansions in the not so distant future. The Marvel version has already had three of its own, for example.

For more from a galaxy far, far away, check out these Lego Star Wars sets, these Star Wars action figures, and the ultimate Star Wars gifts.