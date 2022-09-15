Star Wars series The Acolyte adds Top Gun: Maverick actor Manny Jacinto to cast

Top Gun: Maverick actor and The Good Place star Manny Jacinto has been added to the cast of the Disney Plus Star Wars series The Acolyte.

Jacinto joins Lee Jung-Jae, Jodie Turner-Smith, and Amandla Steinberg, who were recently cast in undisclosed roles. The actor is best known for his role as Jason Mendoza in NBC's The Good Place, a deceased drug dealer from Florida who, despite not being the sharpest tool in the shed, proves to have a kind heart. He would go on to play Code on the Netflix horror drama Brand New Cherry Flavor and Yao on Hulu's Nine Perfect Strangers. Jacinto recently played Fritz in Top Gun: Maverick, though his role appeared to be significantly reduced in the film's theatrical cut.

The Acolyte is a mystery-thriller set in the High Republic era, about 100 years before the prequels. This era is the peak for both the Jedi and the Republic – before the Empire eventually takes over. In the Star Wars universe, an "acolyte" is an individual who possesses the ability to use the Force and train under a highly experienced Sith Lord. Russian Doll co-creator Leslye Headland is set to serve as showrunner.

Following the success of Obi-Wan Kenobi, many more Star Wars series are set to hit Disney Plus. Andor premieres September 21, 2022, while Rosario Dawson's Ahsoka and the Jude Law-led Skeleton Crew are currently in production. The Acolyte does not yet have a release date.

For more, check out our roundup of all the upcoming Star Wars movies and TV shows for everything coming soon from the galaxy far, far away.