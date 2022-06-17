One key Star Wars prequel scene had a fully CGI Anakin and no one realized until now

A Star Wars VFX artist has revealed that a key moment from Revenge of the Sith involves a fully CGI Anakin. Juan-Luis Sanchez took to Twitter to reveal the process behind Anakin’s post-Order 66 assault on the Jedi Temple. Anakin’s approach, backed by Clone Troopers, doesn’t include actor Hayden Christensen being physically present in the scene (H/T Screen Rant (opens in new tab)).

"CG Anakin. I simmed this shot. Getting a billowy cloak to feel natural and also dramatic is a roll of the dice," Sanchez explained, while also noting how lucky he got when producing the shot. "This simulation came out in one or two takes, a complete fluke. I think I simmed it a couple more times in disbelief. But the 1st takes were the best"

CG Anakin. I simmed this shot. Getting a billowy cloak to feel natural & also dramatic is a roll of the dice. This simulation came out in 1 or 2 takes, a complete fluke. I think I simmed it a couple more times in disbelief. But the 1st takes were the best. #cfx #vfx #clothsim https://t.co/XoXfU8vpv6June 16, 2022 See more

Admit it, who spotted that? It follows on from what Obi-Wan Kenobi actor Ewan McGregor calls the "wave of positivity" accompanying the prequels thanks to a new generation of Star Wars fans.

"Now I meet the people who we made those films for, who were the kids of the time. And our Star Wars films are their Star Wars films. In the way that Carrie Fisher and Alec Guinness and Mark Hamill and Harrison Ford's films were ours, we're theirs. And that's beautiful that they were important to the kids who we made them for," McGregor told Entertainment Weekly (opens in new tab).

Both McGregor and Christensen have returned to reprise their roles in the Obi-Wan Kenobi series. The most recent episode has cleared up a canon debate, while also wowing fans with its latest Darth Vader scene. For more on what’s coming next to a galaxy far, far away, be sure to check out our guide to upcoming Star Wars movies.