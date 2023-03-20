Star Wars Jedi: Survivor trailer finally shows fan-favorite Merrin

A new story-centric trailer for Star Wars Jedi: Survivor has released online, finally giving fans a glimpse of Merrin.

Earlier today on March 20, EA and Respawn debuted the new trailer just below for Star Wars Jedi: Survivor. This story-driven trailer for the sequel finally shows the return of Merrin, the fan-favorite character from Jedi: Fallen Order, complete with a redesigned look in the five years between the two games.

This time, Merrin has a decidedly more serious air about her. The Nightsister wasn't exactly jumping for joy in Respawn's original game, but this time her and Cal look a lot more glum. That's the general theme of Jedi: Survivor's new trailer: darkness encroaching on the galaxy.

Not only does this trailer show Merrin's return, but it also reveals she'll be fighting alongside Cal in the new game. We see Cal and Merrin pulling off a flashy combat move near the conclusion of the Jedi: Survivor trailer, where Cal impales a Stormtrooper, before Merrin adds insult to injury with an acrobatic strike.

Additionally, the new trailer also shows the return of Greez. Fans were pretty worried about the character when Star Wars Jedi: Survivor's previous trailer left Greez out entirely, but now it's a relief to know the four-armed alien is back with Cal and company for this new adventure.

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor launches next month on April 28 for PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X/S.

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor's director recently said he wants a third game to round out the series in a full trilogy.