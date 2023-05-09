Star Wars Jedi: Survivor patch 4 aims to further improve PC performance and prevent an unkillable boss

A new Star Wars Jedi: Survivor patch is dropping today on consoles and this week on PC.

Earlier today on May 9, EA and Respawn announced a new patch for Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, dropping later the same day for PS5 and Xbox Series X/S, and at some point later this week for PC players. This will be the fourth patch for the Fallen Order sequel since it first launched late last month on April 28, each one aimed at tackling various technical issues.

Patch 4 for #StarWarsJediSurvivor arrives on consoles on Tuesday, May 9. Patch 4 on PC will deploy as soon as possible this week… stay tuned for updates.

Chiefly, this new Survivor patch is tackling technical mishaps on PC. There's improvements for ray tracing and some visual effects, for example, and even improvements to performance when you aren't using ray tracing. There's also nine bug fixes in the new patch, including one for an issue where Rayvis, a fairly late-game intimidating boss, would become invincible.

Respawn's patch notes actually detail upcoming fixes for PC players. Those using i7 and i9 CPU cores will see better performance in a future patch, and there's work being done to better utilize CPU and GPUs. It's good that Respawn is already outlining what future fixes PC players can expect further down the road at some point.

This is all coming after Star Wars Jedi: Survivor launched to mostly negative Steam user reviews. The sequel's had technical issues across all platforms, but the PC performance has been worse, with crashes, bugs, and other visual glitches maligning the experience for PC players since launch. This week's new patch, and Respawn's current work, should go a long way to fixing Survivor's PC port.

Modders have even taken matters into their own hands, with a major breakthrough improving Jedi: Survivor PC performance thanks to a modder's DLSS fix over the past few days.