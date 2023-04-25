Star Wars Jedi: Survivor breaks street date, Respawn says no spoilers please

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor has broken street date ahead of release later this week, and developer Respawn is asking early players not to spoil anything for others.

Yesterday on April 25, the post on the Star Wars Jedi: Survivor-dedicated subreddit below emerged, depicting someone with an early copy of Respawn's sequel. It turns out that the person actually obtained the early copy not through a retailer, but through a guy on Facebook Marketplace who typically hooks them up with games before launch.

Jedi: Survivor obviously isn't meant to be out until later this week on April 28, so this enterprising player is in well ahead of the crowd. In the comments of the Reddit post, they reveal they still have to download all 155GB of Respawn's game, so be warned if you plan on picking up a physical version of Jedi: Survivor later this week.

Shortly after the Reddit post emerged, the official EA Star Wars Twitter account tweeted out the message below from publisher EA and developer Respawn. The publisher seems pretty on the ball, recognizing that some lucky players have got the new game ahead of release, and are attempting to get ahead of spoilers making their way online.

No spoilers! ✋We’re beyond excited for everyone to experience #StarWarsJediSurvivor this week! We ask that you please be mindful of others and avoid posting or sharing spoilers.And remember, BD is watching! pic.twitter.com/yjvjwGYvO5April 24, 2023 See more

It goes without saying you'll want to be extra cautious online until later this week when Jedi: Survivor launches. It's probably a good idea to steer well clear of Reddit, Twitter comments, and YouTube comments sections in particular, all areas where we've previously seen spoilers for new games pop up before launch in the past (looking at you, The Last of Us 2).

You can head over to our extensive Star Wars Jedi: Survivor hands-on preview for what we made of Respawn's sequel when we played it for ourselves earlier this month.

Check out our guide to the Star Wars Jedi: Survivor pre-load times around the world if you're getting your copy digitally.