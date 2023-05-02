Star Wars Jedi: Survivor actor behind Turgle is living his best life

The Star Wars Jedi: Survivor actor behind Turgle is being welcomed by the game's fanbase with open arms.

Last week, we wrote about the best part of Star Wars Jedi: Survivor being its little guys - namely Turgle and Skoova. Now, actor Richard Horvitz - who you might know as Psychonauts' Raz - has announced himself as the voice behind the former character via the tweet just below, thanking fans for their love of Turgle in Respawn's sequel.

I am so proud to be a part of Star Wars cannon after so many years. And I am so very touched by all the fan love for this little guy🙏❤️ I Am Turgle! pic.twitter.com/lMd7b8AWnAMay 1, 2023 See more

Fans have been quick to thanks Horvitz back in response to the actor's tweet. "Welcome to the family, perfect being!" writes veteran voiceover director Khris Brown. "i demand Turgle DLC!" writes another big fan of Horvitz's work in Jedi: Survivor.

There's a massive amount of love going around social media for Turgle over the past weekend, and now all that lovely attention is being rightly focused on the person behind the character. Voice actors being celebrated for their roles, no matter how small, will never get old.

we love you pic.twitter.com/OUklcsdN5qMay 1, 2023 See more

Turgle is undoubtedly one of the big stars of Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, evidenced by how beloved he is by fans. Even among all the Earth-shattering and cosmos-shifting events happening throughout Respawn's sequel, it's one of the little guys that's risen to the top of the attention pile.

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor unfortunately launched in a bad technical state, especially on PC, but Respawn is already addressing performance issues with Jedi: Survivor's first PC patch. We can look forward to further performance-enhancing patches and fixes over the coming weeks on all platforms.

