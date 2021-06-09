Star Wars Jedi: Fall Order could be launching on PS5 this Friday

Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order could be coming to PS5 this week, according to a report citing a games retailer.

The reported update for Respawn Entertainment's Star Wars game has long been hinted at. The game has already seen a little love on next-gen hardware, but a more serious update has long been confirmed with a promise of native versions of the game 'this summer.'

Well, it's now the summer and E3 2021 is upon us. It seems EA is not letting that pass by without a mention. According to a report from TheGamer, it looks like EA could be launching the PS5 version of the game this Friday.

The leak comes from a retailer who says that stores have already been briefed about the imminent release and have physical PS5 copies already.

Despite the physical boxes, players who already own Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order do not need to worry. If you own the game on an Xbox One or PS4, there should be a free update to promote the game to the new generation. This physical release seems to be for players who previously missed the game on older consoles.

It's worth noting that in TheGamer's report, there is no mention of the Xbox Series X. A version of the game is expected on those consoles, so it's not currently clear why it is omitted - this may be a staggered release, or it could just be that the retailer had not received those copies yet.

Interestingly, there is no EA showcase this Friday. EA Play 2021 isn't until July 22, so if this turns out to be true, this may end up being a drop around the E3 period but not part of a showcase.

A native version of Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order seems like it could be excellent for the game. It received great reviews despite being hampered by performance issues on older hardware. With the power of a PS5 or an Xbox Series X, the game really should be able to sing.

