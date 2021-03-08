Star Wars fan brings scrapped Episode 9 script to life in a new web comic

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker was the Episode 9 that made it to theaters. But we can now catch a glimpse of Colin Trevorrow's scrapped "Duel of the Fates" story, thanks to an incredible fan-made web comic.

But, first, a primer for the uninitiated: Jurassic World director Colin Trevorrow was originally brought on to helm the final chapter in the Skywalker Saga, what we now know was meant to be called Duel of the Fates. He later departed, leaving J.J. Abrams to pick up the pieces with Rise of Skywalker.

Until relatively recently, Duel of the Fates was thought consigned to the dustbin of history. That is, until a legit leaked script floated around the internet – hinting at several major different story beats, including new arcs for Finn and Kylo Ren.

Now you can see how the story was originally due to unfold. On Twitter, artist Andrew Winegarner revealed his project: "I've been working the past year on a comic book adaptation of Colin Trevorrow's Star Wars Episode 9 script Duel of the Fates," while also adding that the finished project will comprise of seven issues.

Hey, Star Wars fans. I've been working the past year on a comic book adaptation of Colin Trevorrow's Star Wars Episode IX script "Duel of the Fates" and I'd like you to check it out! (It will be 7 issues total when completed.) Hope you enjoy it!https://t.co/XfrNX5wHvQ pic.twitter.com/2Ay070L9oSMarch 4, 2021 See more

You can see Winegarner’s remarkable work on his Squarespace page. Even just a cursory glance at the issues speaks to his dedication in staying as close as possible to Trevorrow's script (joint-written with Derek Connolly). The adrenaline-pumping opening rescue by Rey and Kylo Ren's interactions with the Force Ghost of Luke Skywalker are all intact and accounted for.

Given that it's the closest we're likely ever going to come to seeing Colin Trevorrow's Episode 9, it's a must-read for Star Wars completionists. Until we get the #TrevorrowCut on Disney Plus in 2033, anyway.

