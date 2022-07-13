Star Wars actor Alden Ehrenreich joins Marvel series Ironheart

Alden Ehrenreich has been cast in upcoming Marvel series Ironheart. The Solo: A Star Wars Story actor is set for a key role, according to Deadline (opens in new tab) – but for now, the details of his character are being kept under wraps.

We do know that Ehrenreich will share the screen with Dominique Thorne, who is geared up to star as the titular hero, along with Lyric Ross, Harper Anthony, Manny Montana, and Anthony Ramos. The Midnight Club's Chinaka Hodge will serve as showrunner and head writer, while Sam Bailey (Dear White People) and Angela Barnes (Teenage Bounty Hunters) are lined up to direct.

The Invincible Iron Man comics, in which she was introduced, depict the eponymous character – who goes by Riri Williams in her personal life – as a scientific genius who enrols at the prestigious Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) as a teenager. In one issue, Tony is made aware of Riri when he learns an MIT student has reverse-engineered one of his old armoured suits by herself in her dorm room.

Ehrenreich recently wrapped filming on Christopher Nolan's super star-studded flick Oppenheimer, opposite Kenneth Branagh, Cillian Murphy, Florence Pugh, Matt Damon, Emily Blunt, and Robert Downey Jr. His past credits include Beautiful Creatures, Blue Jasmine, Brave New World, and Hail, Caesar! He will next be seen in the Elizabeth Banks-directed thriller Cocaine Bear.

As it stands, there is no official word on when Ironheart will land on Disney Plus. While we wait, why not check out our breakdown of every new Marvel TV show heading our way in 2022 and beyond.