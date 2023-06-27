Star Trek: Strange New Worlds's second season continues to boldly go where no man has gone before week-by-week, with the most recent episode offering a gripping courtroom drama that uncovered a prejudice at the heart of the utopian Federation. It was a popular episode with the cast, particularly Number One actor, Rebecca Romijn, but the cast say that the best is very much yet to come.

Speaking with GamesRadar+, both Romijn and Anson Mount (Captain Pike) cited the season's ninth episode as their top pick from the new run. "There's one before the finale that, to us, feels pretty epic. That's all I can say," said Romijn.

Mount followed this up, saying: "Yeah, episode nine, I think is something that's never been done in Trek before."

Although neither actor would be drawn on what makes the episode so exciting, Romijn revealed that this specific instalment is actually a favorite of the whole cast.

(Image credit: Paramount+)

"It came at that point in the season when you've almost done 10 episodes," she continued. "They're all like standalone mini movies. You're pretty exhausted. But they brought us episode nine and we were like: 'here we go!' We worked on weekends, but we were thrilled to get to work on it."

Mount agrees, noting, "It was a very tough episode to make, but we were excited about it."

The pair restated this opinion later that night at the show's UK premiere, both simply saying "episode nine" when a fan asked which upcoming instalment they were most looking forward to audiences seeing.

As to what actually happens in the episode? Who knows at this stage. It's not the crossover with Lower Decks, which is episode seven, and neither is it the reintroduction of James T. Kirk, as played by Paul Wesley. He's back in this week's 'Tomorrow and Tomorrow and Tomorrow'. Whatever it is, then, it must be something pretty special - and we can't wait to find out more.

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds is streaming now on Paramount Plus. You can find out how to get the platform, how much it costs, and more in this handy guide.