Star Trek: Picard season 3 adds Next Generation alums LeVar Burton, Gates McFadden and Michael Dorn

Star Trek: Picard has cast six Star Trek: Next Generation actors ahead of its third and final season.

On Tuesday, April 5, which is also known as First Contact Day to fans of the film Star Trek: First Contact, Paramount Plus announced that LeVar Burton, Michael Dorn, and Gates McFadden are all set to join Patrick Stewart in the last chapter of the popular sci-fi series.

In the movie, the date, albeit in 2063, marks the day humans first communicated with Vulcans.

Within the Star Trek universe, Burton portrays Geordi La Forge, a human Starfleet engineer who once helmed the USS Enterprise, while Dorn plays Worf, a Klingon who climbed the ranks and became a Starfleet Lieutenant Commander. McFadden will likely reprise her role as Dr. Beverly Crusher, the chief medical officer aboard the USS Enterprise-D and its successor, the USS Enterprise-E.

The streaming service also confirmed that Jonathan Frakes, Marina Sirtis, and Brent Spiner would be back, too, having appeared in previous episodes across Star Trek: Picard's first two seasons.

"I remember watching the premiere of Star Trek: The Next Generation almost 34 years ago with my father like it was yesterday. It was the spark that ignited my love for science fiction," said showrunner and executive producer Terry Matalas. "So, it's most fitting that the story of Jean-Luc Picard ends honoring the beginning, with his dearest and most loyal friends from the USS Enterprise.

"It would be an understatement to say that giving these characters a proper send-off is an honor. The entire Star Trek: Picard team and I can't wait for fans to experience this final, high-stakes, starship-bound adventure in season three!"

Star Trek: Picard season two is currently streaming on Paramount Plus in the US, with new episodes dropping weekly every Thursday.