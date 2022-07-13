Squid Game season 2 will contain new games and new characters, says creator

Squid Game creator Hwang Dong-hyuk has offered an update on season 2 of the Korean survival drama, hinting at new additions to the next installment.

"I have a set outline. I have a treatment of a whole season two episode with new games and new characters," Hwang told E! News (opens in new tab). "I like it. I think it's good. It's better than what I expected."

Season 2 was officially confirmed by Netflix last month and so far it's been confirmed that protagonist Gi-hun (Lee Jung-jae) and the Front Man (Lee Byung-hun), the overseer of the games, will return.

Squid Game is the platform's most-watched show ever – it was streamed for more than 1.6 billion hours in its 28 days of release after it arrived on Netflix in September 2021, which bypasses all previous records held by Netflix movies and shows.

Season 1 consisted of nine episodes and follows a group of people with financial struggles who are invited to take part in a mysterious survival competition with a hefty cash prize. They must compete in a series of traditional games, but with deadly twists, risking their lives for ₩45.6 billion (that's the equivalent of around $38 million).

The show received 14 nods in the Emmy nominations 2022, and made history by becoming the first non-English-language series to be nominated in the Outstanding Drama Series category. A reality show based on the drama is also in the works at Netflix, titled Squid Game: The Challenge, which will see 456 players competing for a US$4.56 million cash prize, with challenges based on those in the original show.