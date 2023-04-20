Spider-Man and Venom are finally coming to Disney Plus

Spider-Man and Venom are finally getting the Disney Plus treatment.

Sam Raimi's Spider-Man trilogy, consisting of Spider-Man, Spider-Man 2, and Spider-Man 3 are all set to hit Disney Plus tomorrow, April 21. The Amazing Spider-Man, starring Andrew Garfield, will also be added to the streamer. Spider-Man: Homecoming, starring Tom Holland, and Tom Hardy's Venom are set to arrive on May 12.

It'll be nice to finally see Tobey Maguire's Spidey on Disney Plus along with the rest of the MCU catalog, especially after Spider-Man: No Way Home confirmed that those movies are canon to the MCU – or rather, the Marvel Cinematic Multiverse. The events of the older films simply took place in a different universe than the one where Tom Holland is the web-slinger. The same goes for The Amazing Spider-Man, as Andrew Garfield's Peter Parker also teamed up with Tom and Tobey in No-Way Home.

The Venom movies also exist in a different timeline as part of Sony's Spider-Man Universe, though the Venom: Let There Be Carnage post-credits scene places Eddie Brock into the MCU. We see him sitting in a hotel suite, then being randomly transported to a new universe and finding out, via J. Jonah Jameson on television, that Peter Parker is Spider-Man – which occurred at the end of Spider-Man: Far From Home.

Disney Plus also stated that additional titles from Sony Pictures’ film and television library are expected to hit the streamer later this year. This means Sony's Morbius could be leaving Netflix and coming to the streaming platform at some point this year.