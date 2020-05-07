Popular

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse producers pitched a crossover scene with Tom Holland, Andrew Garfield, and Tobey Maguire

Phil Lord and Chris Miller were told a mega Spider-Man crossover was "too soon"

It would have been the crossover to end all crossovers. Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse was originally set to include a scene involving all three live-action Spideys: Tom Holland, Andrew Garfield, and the OG webhead, Tobey Maguire. Producers Phil Lord and Chris Miller have opened up for the first time on why their pitch was a swing and a miss.

“We pitched the Sony brass an ambitious tag involving Spider-Ham, Tobey, Andrew, and Tom,” Miller wrote on Twitter after being asked about what happened with the previously-confirmed Tom Holland cameo that also fell by the wayside.

'Tag' certainly makes us think an additional post-credits scene to the Spider-Man 2099 introduction was planned, but it wasn't to be. The reasoning behind the rejection? “They felt it was ‘too soon.’”

Coming from a franchise that featured three different actors playing Peter Parker in a decade, it’s interesting wording – but the optimist in us makes us hope and cross all our (webbed) fingers it could be a distinct possibility once enough time passes. Marvel and Sony’s reconciliation in 2019 over Spider-Man movie right – after Tom Holland has briefly left the MCU – could always pave the way for the trio sharing the screen one day.

The Tom Holland cameo, though, sounded further along than just a general pitch. Holland even outlined the exact scene he was supposed to be in during an interview with JOE: “There was going to be another Peter Parker… There was like a scene in a train station or something, and it was going to be like an Easter egg. I was going to walk through the background or something, and say, like, 'Hey, kid,” Holland confirmed.

Who knows, maybe some of these ideas will be revisited in the unnamed Spider-Verse sequel, which is set to swing into theaters on October 7, 2022.

