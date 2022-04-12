Alfred Molina recalls the Spider-Man: No Way Home scene that made him cry

Alfred Molina has revealed the Spider-Man: No Way Home scene that made him cry.

The actor played Doc Ock in the Sam Raimi-directed Spider-Man 2, which stars Tobey Maguire as the webslinger, and reprised his role in No Way Home as one of the villains pulled from the multiverse.

"I got a little emotional, actually," Molina told the Household Faces podcast (opens in new tab). "There was one scene where I suddenly meet Tobey, and he kind of goes, 'How are you, Doctor?' And I go, 'Oh my god, it's good to see you.' I got very teary in that scene."

He continued: "I kind of went, 'Oh shit, this is a moment.' And it was delightful. And it was of course delightful to see Tobey again."

In the moment, a redeemed Doc Ock comes face to face with Maguire's Peter Parker, and they have a quick exchange after the climactic battle.

No Way Home wrapped up the MCU's Spider-Man trilogy, and it's unclear if Tom Holland will be returning in the role for more movies (another three films may or may not be on the cards).

"I know I love this character, and I know that I am not ready to say goodbye," Holland said of his Spider-Man future back in January. "But if it's time for me to say goodbye, then I will do so proudly, knowing that I've achieved everything I wanted to with this character, and sharing it with these boys will be forever one of the most special experiences of my career. So, if it's time, it's time. If it's not, it's not, but at the moment, I don't know."

