Spider-Man’s future "rests in Sony’s safe hands" according to Tom Holland

Hoo, boy. The tug-of-war between Sony and Marvel over Spider-Man leaving the MCU is still dominating online discussion, but the poster boy for the franchise – Tom Holland – has reassured fans that Sony has Spidey’s future firmly under control.

During a post-script in an interview with GQ, Holland wrote: “I’ve truly had the time of my life, and in so many respects, they have made my dreams come true as an actor. Sony has also been really good to me, and the global success of Spider-Man: Far From Home is a real testament to their support, skill and commitment. The legacy and future of Spidey rests in Sony’s safe hands.”

Previously, Sony produced two Spider-Man movies that formed part of the MCU, Far From Home, and Spider-Man: Homecoming, while also letting the webhead appear in three Marvel movies: Captain America: Civil War, Avengers: Infinity War, and Avengers: Endgame. As it stands, however, Sony, not Marvel, has complete control over the character’s movie rights.

This isn’t the first time Holland has opened up about Spider-Man’s next step. Post-D23, he stated that “the future for Spider-Man will be different, but it will be equally as awesome and amazing,” while he also later described a potential Spider-Man threequel as “something very special.”

Clearly, Holland has no issues with following Sony’s lead when it comes to all things Spider-Man. After all, 2018 alone saw the studio crack a billion dollars with Venom and also release one of the best superhero movies ever in Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse.

So, even if he’s not tied down as part of the MCU, Tom Holland has re-affirmed that he and Spider-Man are going to swing for the fences under Sony’s guiding hand.

